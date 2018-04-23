Duterte appoints 17 new judges

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed 17 new judges, including two women whose fathers are also members of the judiciary.

The appointments were contained in a transmittal letter of Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea to Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno (on leave) dated April 19, 2018.

They were processed by Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio.

Fifteen of the 17 judges were appointed to Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) in Metro Manila.

Appointed were Pia Cristina Bersamin-Embuscado for Las Pinas RTC Branch 198.

A product of the University Santo Tomas Law School, she is the daughter of Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin.

Catherine Therese Tagle-Salvador was appointed to the Malabon RTC Branch 73.

A graduate of the Ateneo Law School, she is the daughter of retired Court of Appeals justice and former poll commissioner Lucenito Tagle.

Two prosecutors were also appointed as judges: Misael Ladaga to Malabon RTC Branch 292 and Ma. Rowena Violago Alejandria to Caloocan RTC Branch 121.

Asigned to Malabon RTC are Anna Michella Atanacio-Veluz and Josie Negros Rodil.

Six appointees were assigned to Makati RTC: Redentor dela Cruz Cardenas, Augusto Jose Arreza, Rosario

Ester Orda-Caise, Ricardo Moldez 2nd, Giovanni Vidal and Ma. Caridad SJ Villamor-Yee.

For the Manila RTC, appointed judges are Caroline Tobias, Cynara Hannah Cayton and Renato Enciso.

Two municipal judges were also appointed: Rhodora Gines Arrocena to Metropolitan Trial Court in Buguey, Cagayan; and Edwina Belcina Monceda to Metropolitan Trial Circuit Court in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental.

The Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), which had shortlisted the appointees, is constitutionally mandated to screen and vet nominees to the President for vacant posts in the judiciary and the Offices of the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsman.

It is now headed by Carpio, with ex-officio members Sen. Richard Gordon, Mindoro Oriental Rep. Reynaldo Umali and Justice Menardo Guevarra.

Retired SC Justice Jose Catral-Mendoza is the head of the JBC’s Executive Committee.

Other regular members of the council are lawyer Jose Mejia who represents the academe, Milagros Fernan-Cayosa the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and retired Judge Toribio Ilao the private sector.