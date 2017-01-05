Duterte appoints bloggerr as MTRCB board member

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed blogger and entertainer Margaux “Mocha” Uson as a board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

In a news conference on Thursday, Malacanang spokesman Ernesto Abella confirmed Uson’s appointment, which was made on January 3.

Uson’s term as MTRCB board member will expire on September 30, 2017, according to the appointment papers read out by Abella.

MTRCB Chairman Eugenio Villareal said Uson’s appointment papers are already with his agency.

“The MTRCB received recently a copy of Miss Uson’s appointment letter signed by the President but she is yet to assume office in the agency,” Villareal said in a text message.

When asked about her qualifications to be an MTRCB board member, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar cited Uson’s influence as a “blogger” and experience as an artist.

“What makes her not qualified? Mocha is an artist, she’s one of the biggest artists we have in the country. She’s been in the show business world for more than a decade already,” Andanar told reporters in a chance interview.

“She’s an educated person. She’s one of the biggest bloggers we have in the Philippines, very influential,” he said.

The MTRCB, which is under the Office of the President, is mandated to regulate and classify movies, television programs and publicity materials.

Created through Presidential Decree 1986, it is composed of a chairman, a vice chairman and 30 board members all appointed by the President.

As a board member, Uson will be part of a sub-committee that reviews movies or programs and recommends disapproval of a motion picture, TV show or publicity material.

Uson, a known supporter of President Duterte, was earlier chosen as the ambassador of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival. CATHERINE S. VALENTE