Duterte appoints ex-Army chief to bases conversion authority

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a retired military officer to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA).

Lt. Gen. Glorioso Miranda, former Army chief, was named a member of the board of directors of the BCDA to serve Serafin Salvador’s unexpired term of office until June 30, 2018.

Duterte signed Miranda’s appointment paper on January 8 but was released to the media on Friday.

“I really salute General Miranda. That is why automatic he will be a member of the board of this [BCDA]. No military man is running that,” Duterte said. “I need somebody there from your sector so, I said, you can look into how it is being run. Now, there is corruption, you can flog [those involved].”

Miranda, a member of the Philippine Military Academy “Matikas” Class of 1983, served as the acting commanding general of the Philippine Army on December 2016 until his retirement in October 2017.

Duterte has been outspoken of appointing former members of the military to his government because of their dedication to serve the people.

In his speech, the President was confident that tapping Miranda as a member of BCDA board could help in fighting corruption within the agency.

The BCDA, a government-owned and controlled corporation (GOCC), is mandated to transform former US military bases for “alternative productive civilian use.”

Among its converted properties are the Bonifacio Global City in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, and of the Newport City at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.