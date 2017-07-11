President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a former chairman of the Metro Manila Development Authority (MDA) and defeated senatorial candidate as his adviser on political affairs.

Francis Tolentino’s appointment paper dated June 27 was released by Malacañang on Tuesday.

Duterte previously said that he was thinking of giving Tolentino back his old post once the year-long ban for candidates expired.

Tolentino lost in the May 2016 national elections, ranking 14th behind then justice secretary Leila de Lima.

In that campaign, Duterte had endorsed Tolentino’s senatorial run.

Tolentino also contributed P3 million to Duterte’s political ads.

When the controversial “Playgirl” performance in Laguna hit the headlines in 2016, Duterte then defended Tolentino and said the MMDA chief had the decency to resign in the wake of the controversy.

