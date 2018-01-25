Duterte appoints former chief justice, 18 others to consultative body to review Constitution

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed 19 of the 25-member “consultative committee” that will review the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte signed on January 24 the appointment papers of the members of the committee with former Supreme Court chief justice Reynato Puno as chairman.

Former Senate President Aquilino Pimentel Jr. and former Supreme Court justice Bienvenido Reyes are also part of the committee.

The other members are: Victor dela Serna, Ranhilio Aquino, Virgilio Bautista, Rodolfo Robles, Antonio Eduardo Nachura, Julio Teehankee, Eddie Alih, Edmund Tayao, Ali Pangalian Balindong, Laurence Wacnang, Roan Libarios, Reuben Canoy, Arthur Aguilar, Susan Ubalde-Ordinario, Antonio Arellano, and Randolph Parcasio.

On December 2016, Duterte signed Executive Order (EO) 10 creating a consultative committee to review the 1987 Constitution.

In his EO, Duterte cited a need to review the Constitution to ensure that it was “truly reflective of the needs, ideals, and aspirations of the Filipino people.”