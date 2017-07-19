PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Isko Moreno as a member of the board of directors of the North Luzon Railways Corp. (Northrail), the Department of Transportation has announced.

Moreno was appointed last July 12. His term will be from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

In a phone call interview with reporters, Moreno said the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) board of directors approved his nomination as chairman and CEO of Northrail.

Northrail is an attached agency of the Department of Transportation and a subsidiary of the BCDA.

Moreno said he was nominated by no less than Duterte.

“First, I’m honored and grateful to President Duterte for giving me the opportunity to go back to public service, and of course, I’m thankful to God above all else,” he said.

Moreno said he’ll do what he could to ensure the successful construction and operation of the P255-billion Manila-Clark Railway Project, which will connect Manila to Central Luzon.

The 106-kilometer (km) railway project that will run from Tutuban, Manila to Clark, Pampanga is among the proposed projects of the Duterte administration under the “Build Build Build” infrastructure program.

The rail project, which has 17 stations, aims to cut down the two-hour travel time from Manila to Clark to just 55 minutes. The rail system is expected to benefit 350,000 passengers daily on its first year of operations.

Moreno, Francisco Domagoso in real life, was a former Manila vice mayor, three-term councilor of the third district of Manila, and defeated senatorial candidate. CATHERINE S. VALENTE, REICELENE JOY IGNACIO

