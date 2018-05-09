Duterte appoints Isko Moreno to Social Welfare agency

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed anew former Manila City vice mayor and defeated senatorial candidate Isko Moreno to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Moreno, whose real name is Francisco Moreno Domagoso, was appointed undersecretary, with the President signing his appointment papers on May 8, Tuesday, and Malacañang releasing it on Wednesday.

In July 2017, the President appointed Moreno to the North Luzon Railways Corporation (Northrail) but resigned in October 2017, citing “personal reasons.”

Moreno’s term as chief executive officer and member of the Northrail Board of Directors was supposed to be until June 30.

Moreno, a former actor, ran for senator under the ticket of Sen. Grace Poe but lost. He was vice mayor of Manila from 2007 to 2016.

Apart from Moreno, Duterte also appointed Gerald Camiña as member of the Board of Directors of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Sherwin Rigor as undersecretary of the Department of Environment and Resources (DENR) and Antonio Joselito Lambino 2nd as assistant secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF). CATHERINE S. VALENTE