Duterte appoints MMDA manager, other officials

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Jose Arturo Garcia Jr. as officer-in-charge – general manager of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) in a recent announcement of new appointments to various government agencies. Garcia was MMDA’s assistant general manager for planning. Similarly, Michael Mangampo Mamukid was appointed Director of the National Commission on Indigenous People; Marvin Reyes Gatpayat as vice chairman for the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board Appeals Committee of the Presidential Communications Operations Office; Kelvin Lester King Lee, MTRCB Appeals Committee chairman representing the Office of the President and Joselito Macrohon as member of the Sangguniang Panlungsod of Zamboanga City. He was the chairman of Barangay San Roque in Zamboanga City. He ran as councilor during the 2016 elections.