President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed retired major general Eduardo del Rosario as the new head of the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC).

Del Rosario replaced Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco Jr., who held the post when Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo resigned from the job in December.

Robredo announced her resignation from Duterte’s Cabinet after she was informed by Evasco, through a text message, that Duterte has instructed her to “desist from attending all Cabinet meetings.”

Del Rosario had been serving as an undersecretary for civil, veterans and retiree affairs of the Department of National Defense (DND). He also served as an executive director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) during the time of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Raul Lambino, lawyer of former president and incumbent Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, was appointed administrator and chief executive officer of the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, a post that comes with Cabinet rank, on July 5.

Aside from del Rosario and Lambino, the President also appointed Andres Reyes Jr, presiding Court of Appeals Justice, as Supreme Court Associate Justice.

Reyes will take the post vacated by Associate Justice Bienvenido Reyes, who retired on July 6.

The President also designated Moro Islamic Liberation Front vice chairperson Ghazali Jaafar as the Amirul Hajj for the 2017 Hajj Mission to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the annual Mecca pilgrimage.

Metodio Turbella, meanwhile, has been appointed as the new director for the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau.

Walter Besas will serve as a deputy executive director of the Dangerous Drugs Board while Eric Distor will be director of the National Bureau of Investigation.