Duterte appoints new Sandiganbayan justice, 17 judges

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a new associate justice at the Sandiganbayan and 17 new judges, including the daughter of a Supreme Court justice.

Kevin Narce Vivero, a former Antipolo Regional Trial Court (RTC) judge, was named as new Sandiganbayan justice, replacing Samuel Martires.

Vivero’s appointment paper was signed by the President on November 28, 2017 but was released to the media on Monday, April 23.

Duterte also appointed 17 new judges, including the daughter of Supreme Court Associate Justice Lucas Bersamin, Pia Cristina Bersamin-Embuscado, as judge of Branch 198 at the Las Piñas City RTC.

Redentor Dela Cruz Cardenas, Augusto Jose Arreza, Rosario Ester Orda-Caise, Ricardo Moldez 2nd, Giovanni Vidal, and Ma. Caridad Villamor-Yee were appointed to branches 134, 233, 234, 235, 236, and 237 of the Makati RTC, respectively.

Catherine Therese Tagle-Salvador, Anna Michella Atanacio-Veluz, Misael Ladaga, and Josie Negros Rodil were named to branches 73, 169, 292, and 293 of the Malabon RTC.

Appointed to Manila RTC posts were Caroline Tobias for Branch 7, Cynara Hannah Cayton for Branch 8, and Renato Enciso for Branch 12.

Ma. Rowena Violago Alejandria was named judge of Branch 121 of the Caloocan RTC.

Edwina Belcina Monceda was appointed to MTC of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, and Rhodora Gines Arrocena to the Buguey, Cagayan MTC.

The judges’ appointment papers were signed by the President on October 27, 2017. CATHERINE S. VALENTE