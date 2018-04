PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra as the new head of the Department of Justice, Malacanang announced on Thursday.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte signed Guevarra’s appointment papers today, April 5, the same day the President announced that he has accepted the resignation of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd. CATHERINE S. VALENTE