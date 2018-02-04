Duterte appoints PDP-Laban official to Clark firm board

OLONGAPO CITY: President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Michael Ted “Mike” Macapagal, Olongapo-Zambales PDP-Laban chapter president, as a member of the Board of Directors of the Clark Development Corp. (CDC).

Macapagal took his oath of office before former president and now lawmaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Friday.

“I feel the burning need to deserve the trust and confidence given by President Duterte in me,” he said after his oath-taking.

“I intend to carry out the President’s vision, and execute his orders faithfully so as not to fail him,” Macapagal added.

He vowed to work closely with the rest of the CDC board and executive officers, as well as the rank-and-file, acknowledging “they have made great strides in tapping the CDC’s great potential, while doing a wonderful job in running this government-owned and -controlled corporation.”

“I have such high respect in the ability of Chairman Jose “Ping” de Jesus, the CDC board and the executive team,” Macapagal said. “I also commend the leaders of the BCDA [Bases Conversion and Development Authority] . I intend to build on their remarkable record of accomplishments.”

He said the objective is to make Clark an investment hub for light industries and a world-class tourist destination.

“I have heard a lot of talk about the new city being built in Clark. The Green City is an interesting concept, perfectly in line with the President’s decentralization agenda. Its an area where we can find a lot of shared ideas and common sense approach.”

Hence the priority, according to him, “is to attract more foreign and domestic investments. “Ultimately, our goal is to position the CDC in a strategic way that it is able to provide better jobs and economic opportunities for the people of Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Tarlac and Nueva Ejica.”

“Our mission is to make Central Luzon the next Metro Manila. And Clark, I firmly believe, is the golden gate bridge that will connect us there,” Macapagal said.

He used to be division president of Stewart Title, one of the world’s largest title insurance companies. The firm, publicly listed on NASDAQ, has offices in the United States and several countries.

Macapagal disclosed that he had lived and worked in the US for many years but that he never became an American citizen.

As president of the PDP-Laban Olongapo chapter, he was in charge of the local party in the entire province of Zambales in the 2016 elections.

He lost when he ran for congressman in those elections.

He is the eldest son of the late Olongapo Mayor Teddy Macapagal, PDP-Laban founder in Central Luzon and a renowned pro bono lawyer.

His brother, Marvin Ted Macapagal, is serving as a member of the board of directors of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.