Duterte appoints VACC head to anti-corruption body

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed an anti-crime advocate to head the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC).

Duterte signed the appointment papers of Dante Jimenez on January 12 but was released to the media on Monday.

Jimenez is the founding chairman of the anti-crime group, the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC).

The President also appointed Greco Belgica, Gregorio Contacto 3rd, Rickson Chiong as commissioners to the anti-corruption body.

On October 4, 2016, Duterte signed Executive Order 43 creating the PACC, which will have the power, “concurrently with the Office of the Ombudsman,” to investigate the administrative cases of presidential appointees in the executive branch. CATHERINE S. VALENTE