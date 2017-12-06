Duterte appoints whistleblower to PCSO

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has appointed whistleblower Sandra Cam as a member of the board of directors of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Cam, a staunch supporter of Duterte, was among those government officials who took their oath of office before the President on Wednesday in Malacanang.

“The President had given me the trust. I’ve been working so hard to help the less-fortunate and for the OFWs (overseas Filipino workers),” Cam told reporters during a chance interview on the sidelines of the oath taking event.

“This is not a political position at makikita po ninyo (you’ll see), give me at least three months, I will prove to those detractors they are wrong,” she added.

Cam was endorsed by Duterte as a senatorial candidate during the 2016 elections but failed in her bid.

Aside from Cam, Duterte also appointed Bong Suntay, president of the Philippine National Taxi Operators Association, as member of the PCSO Board of Directors.

Also joining Wednesday’s mass oath-taking was former Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella who was appointed Foreign Affairs undersecretary. CATHERINE S. VALENTE