Duterte approves broadband program

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the creation of a national broadband network, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol said on Monday.

In a statement sent to Palace reporters, Piñol said the President gave his approval during a Cabinet meeting in Malacanang.

“President Rody Duterte has approved the establishment of a National Government Portal and a National Broadband Plan during the 13th Cabinet Meeting in Malacañang today. After a presentation made by Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Rodolfo Salalima, President Duterte emphasized the need for faster communications in the country,” Piñol said.

The plan aims to deliver high-speed Internet service to far-flung communities.

“President Duterte earlier said he would like DICT ‘to develop a national broadband plan to accelerate the deployment of fiber optics cables and wireless technologies to improve Internet speed,'” Piñol said.

Duterte, in his inaugural speech on July 25 last year, ordered the DICT to develop a national broadband plan to accelerate the deployment of fiber optics in the country.

The DICT earlier said the national broadband program would “ensure affordable access to every community and improve broadband connectivity.”

The DICT said the proposed national broadband program would cost around P77 billion to almost P200 billion. CATHERINE S. VALENTE