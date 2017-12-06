Duterte approves ‘Government Satellite Network’ for 2018

THE proposed Government Satellite Network (GSN) has been approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, according to Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

In a statement, Andanar said the President, during a Cabinet meeting in Malacanang on Tuesday, gave green light for the proposed project, to be implemented by the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

“I am pleased to announce that during the 20th Cabinet meeting, the President gave the nod for PCOO’s ‘Government Satellite Network’ (GSN) in 2018,” Andanar told reporters.

Andanar said the GSN would allow the transmission of “government video, image, audio and data content to the islands and hinterlands of the Philippines and the rest of world using advance satellite and IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) technology.”

He said the network would also provide two way or multiple tele-conference communication, internet delivery capability and multiple TV channels.

“We can roll out the GSN in 42,000 Barangay Halls, all PCOO attached agencies and (offices) nationwide in six months once all necessary legal work and other bidding matters are ironed out,” Andanar said.

CATHERINE S. VALENTE