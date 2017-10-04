Duterte approves postponement of barangay, SK polls

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte signed into law a bill postponing the barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) or youth elections originally scheduled at the end of October.

Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar confirmed this in a text message sent to reporters on Wednesday.

With the signed law, the barangay and SK polls would be moved from October 23, 2017 to May 14, 2018.

In 2016, Duterte signed into law the bill postponing the barangay and SK elections originally scheduled for October 2016 after the House of Representatives and the Senate cited various compelling reasons.

Months before that, the President said he was in favor of postponing the polls in the smallest government unit, amid fears that drug money would be used in the elections.

He asked that it be postponed to allow him to purge the ranks of barangay officials tagged in the narcotics trade.

Based on existing law, postponing the barangay elections would need an amendment of the law for the President to be able to appoint officials.

There are about 42,000 villages in the country.