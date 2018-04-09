Duterte arrives in China — report

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte arrived in China on Monday for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on Tuesday, according to a television report.

The report said Duterte arrived at 5:55 p.m. in the southern island province of Hainan, site of the event.

Duterte will be addressing the BFA’s Opening Plenary, according to Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Manuel Teehankee in a recent interview.

Duterte will hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the forum.

Teehankee said the two leaders were expected to discuss terrorism and drugs and possibly the West Philippine Sea controversy.

This year’s theme is “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of Greater Prosperity.”

From Boao, Duterte will go to Hong Kong for a working visit on April 11 and will return to the Philippines on April 12.

The BFA was launched in February of 2001 with an initial number of 26 participating countries. Today, the BFA has 29 member nations.

The forum aims to bring together heads of state, business elites, academic experts and media personalities to discuss cooperation, innovations, and solutions towards a more open and prosperous Asia.