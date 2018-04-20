Duterte, Asean tackle migrant workers’ rights, terrorism, drugs in Singapore summit

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is off to Singapore to attend the 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Friday.

In a press conference in Malacañang, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Hellen de la Vega said Duterte would address issues “close to his heart,” especially on matters that would affect the well-being of the people in the region.

“He (Duterte) will work with other leaders in putting an imprint towards the realization of Asean Vision 2025 by identifying and prioritizing initiatives that will move forward action lines in the political, security, economic and socio-cultural communities, particularly on the deliverables of our chairmanship last year,” de La Vega said.

She was referring to the Asean consensus on the protection and promotion of the rights of migrant workers and the Asean declaration on the role of civil service as a catalyst to realize the Asean Vision 2025, and other declarations that focus on the overall health of the citizens of the region.

De La Vega said the Singapore Summit would also be an opportunity for the 10 leaders to address transnational and transboundary issues such as terrorism, violent extremism, trafficking in persons, illicit drug and disaster management.

De la Vega said Duterte was scheduled to participate in two events, the working dinner on April 27 and the Leaders’ Retreat on April 28.

“The President will be joining other leaders of Asean member states in continuing the work of advancing community building and in living up to the shared commitment of maintaining and promoting the peace, security and stability of the region,” de La Vega said.

The DFA official also said Duterte was looking into having a bilateral meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the current Asean chairman.

Aside from this, de La Vega also revealed that there were two Asean leaders who wished to have a bilateral meeting with Duterte. However, she refused to divulge further information.

De la Vega said that the South China Sea issue would be discussed by the President if he would engage with other Asean leaders.

“Yes. Definitely the South China Sea is always a regular feature of our discussions. And one special — if I could just mention is because come August, we will be taking the country coordinatorship of the dialogue with China,” de la Vega said.

Singapore’s chosen theme for its chairmanship is a resilient and innovative Asean.

De La Vega said this weaved well into the Philippines’ thematic priorities during its time as chair of the regional bloc last year.

She said that the focus for this year’s summit would be on ways to make use of innovation and technology to improve the lives of the people in the region.

“Singapore will be introducing initiatives along this line, including one that will move forward city development, sustainable urbanization and connectivity among Asean cities,” de la Vega said.

She added that three outcome documents were being prepared by Singapore for its chairmanship of the regional bloc.

Meanwhile, de la Vega said the government was now laying down plans for the President to meet with members of the Filipino community in Singapore on his last day in the country.

“Yes, I think work is being done on this particular activity. It’s on a planning stage. I think it will be during the last day,” she said.

There are around 180,000 Filipinos in Singapore.