Duterte ‘ ashamed’ over internet mogul’s comment on PH connection, says tech official

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte told Chinese billionaire Jack Ma that he was embarrassed over the poor internet connection in the country after the tycoon said that Philippine internet was “no good”, according to the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

“He (Jack Ma) made that comment and the President answered that this is one thing that he is ashamed of,” Elisio Rio Jr., DICT undersecretary for special concerns, told The Manila Times.

“I informed the President and Jack Ma that DICT was working on improving our internet speed and cost through the Free Internet Access in Public Places Law (RA 10929) which would be very fast and free to our citizens,” Rio said.

Ma made the comment in his speech at the De La Salle University last Wednesday after he was conferred the degree of Doctor of Science for Technopreneurship Honoris Causa.

“I arrived late last night and tried to test the speed of Philippine internet. It’s no good,” Ma said. The tycoon made a visit later that day to Duterte in Malacanang.

Ma pointed out that the government and entrepreneurs must invest in improving internet service in the Philippines, as well as in the building of cashless payment systems and the selling of Philippine goods to other countries online.

“The content and applications discussed by Jack Ma with the President like online payments and helping small scale industries sell their products and services worldwide through the internet, will be carried as content in the Free Wifi Network. Improvements in internet access will be felt by our citizens sometime middle part of 2018,” Rio said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Competition Commission said that Jack Ma’s comment should serve as a wake-up call for telco companies to improve their services as promised.

“Jack Ma just experienced what we Filipinos have been suffering from all this time. This serves as a call on the telco companies to deliver on their promise a year after they have acquired the frequencies,” PCC Chairman Arsenio Balisacan said in a statement.

The two main telco companies in the country, PLDT and Globe, received access to the 700-megahertz spectrum after both companies acquired the telecommunications assets of San Miguel Corp. in 2016. The PCC, however, ordered for a full review of the acquisition, citing that this could prevent the entry of a new telco company.

Balisacan said the industry itself, along with the government, could implement ways to improve internet speed.

“On PCC’s part, our role is to foster competition in the telco market. This means opening up the market to more players and leveling the playing field between incumbents and entrants, between big and small players. This translates to more choices, better quality, and affordable services to consumers,” Balisacan added. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO