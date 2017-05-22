Duterte to ask for missiles from Russia

President Rodrigo Duterte will ask for precision guided missiles and discuss nuclear energy, among others, when he visits Russia this week.

“I am going to Russia on Tuesday…same purpose…if they can spare us some precision guided [missiles]. We have so many smart bombs, but not as accurate as the ones guided by lasers or by the satellites,” Duterte said in a speech over the weekend.

“We are really trying not to use bombs that can hit anybody because it will cause so many collateral damages,” he added.

The President will be meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he called his idol, in his four-day state visit.

Duterte is also expected to sign deals with Russia concerning security, legal assistance, trade, investments, as well as peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier announced that Manila and Moscow will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to entice Russian businesses to invest in the Philippines.

“The main task is to increase awareness on the Philippines, the businesses and opportunities here. Also to sign two MOUs for trade and investment promotion and industry development,” Lopez told reporters. “That’s why we set a business forum [in Russia], will be presenting [how to do]business in the Philippines, also the Dutertenomics,” he added.

Duterte was invited to Russia by Putin when they met on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru in November last year.

Duterte will be in Russia from May 23 to 26.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Maria Cleofe Natividad said the visit is expected to boost ties between the two countries.

“We believe it will mark a new chapter in Philippines-Russia relations. We also see this visit as an indication of our strong common desire to enhance and strengthen bilateral relations,” Natividad said. “We consider this visit as a landmark that will send a strong message of the Philippines’ commitment to seek new partnerships and strengthen relations with non- traditional partners such as Russia.”

Early this week, Duterte visited China were he secured $24 billion worth of loans and investments.