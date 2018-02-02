Duterte asked to appoint new Comelec commissioners as 2 retire

CITING the need to ensure smooth preparations for the May village and youth polls, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on Malacanang to immediately appoint new commissioners to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after two of its top senior officials retired.

Commissioners Christian Robert Lim and Arthur Lim officially ended their terms with the Comelec on Friday.

“The Commission can’t afford to lose precious time as we are nearing the Baranggay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in May and the midterm national polls next year,” Gatchalian said.

At present, the Comelec has four active members: Commissioners Sheriff Abas, Rowena Guanzon, Luie Tito Guia and acting chair Al Parreño.

Abas, an incumbent commissioner, was appointed Comelec chairman on November 2017 to replace Andres Bautista, who resigned after he was impeached at the House of Representatives over allegations of unexplained wealth.

President Rodrigo Duterte re-appointed Abas on January 16 after the Commission on Appointments (CA) failed to act on his nomination last year.

Gatchalian said the bicameral CA must first approve Abas’ nomination before he could assume office as Comelec chief.

“It is only through a complete and functioning election body that the rigorous demands of its preparations can be eased,” the senator said.

“Therefore, I believe the speedy appointment of new Comelec commissioners is critically needed here. With this, the President needs to appoint three new Commissioners to complete the seven-man election body,” he said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO