Duterte asked to certify as urgent passage of Bangsamoro law

THE Senate leadership has asked President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) creating the Bangsamoro region in Mindanao.

Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd and Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri on Monday, May 21, wrote to the President, to seek help in expediting the approval in the upper house of Senate Bill 1717 abolishing the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

In a joint letter dated May 21, Sotto and Zubiri requested the President to certify as urgent Senate Bill 1717 under Committee Report 255 entitled “An Act Providing for the Basic Law for the Bangsamoro and Abolishing the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, repealing Republic Act 9054 entitled An Act to Strengthen and Expand the Organic Act for the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Republic Act 6734 or an Act providing for an Organic Act for the ARMM.”

“We aim to pass the said measure on third reading before the sine die adjournment of the Senate on June 2, 2018. Thus, we are hoping for your usual support as we work for the prompt passage of this law,” they said.

If certified as urgent by the President, SB 1717 will take shorter time to be passed as law.

Congress — the Senate and the House of Representatives — have only three more session days, May 23 and from May 28 to May 30, before it adjourns sine die on June 2.

SB 1717 has been approved on second reading and is undergoing interpellations. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO