Duterte asked to certify proposed Bangsamoro law as urgent

SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd has asked President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent the passage of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

Pimentel said that he sought the President’s certification on April 3 when he and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez met with the Chief Executive in Malacanang to discuss the BBL.

The BBL is designed to repeal the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and instead create the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (BAR) with stronger powers.

“Done already,” Pimentel said in a text message when asked whether he relayed to the President the appeal of Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri for Duterte to certify as urgent the passage of the BBL.

The Senate head also supported Zubiri’s call to fellow senators to actively participate in the discussion. “We (will request) colleagues to cooperate.”

Zubiri wants the Senate to pass the BBL before the first anniversary of the Marawi siege on May 23.

“Our target is for President Rodrigo Duterte to sign it before the 18th Congress,” said Zubiri, chairman of the subcommittee on the BBL.

He noted that on May 23 last year, the Islamic State-inspired Maute group seized Marawi City. “The value of passing the BBL in time for the anniversary of the Marawi siege lies in the need for peace in Bangsamoro areas to assure that development proceeds at a good pace.”

“That’s why I requested the President to certify the BBL as urgent. We will try to pass the BBL by the 23rd of May to have time enough for Bicameral Conference Committee work. We want to ratify it by the last week of work before sine die,” he said in a text message.

Congress is on a seven-week break since March 24. It will resume session on May 14 until June 1 after which the Senate and the House of Representatives will adjourn sine die on June 22 up to July 23 when Congress resumes its third regular session to coincide with the third State of the nation Address (SONA) of the President.

“If we end the period of interpellations by the 21st (of May) and tackle individual and committee amendments by the 22nd (of May), then, we can approve it on third and final reading and ratify by the 23rd (of May),” Zubiri said.

“So, I appeal to my colleagues to focus on the BBL. Peace is needed in our part of the country. The BBL is the final push that is needed to secure that elusive peace,” he said.

Zubiri added, “We are asking Malacañang to certify it as urgent so that members of the Majority in the Senate will be actively pushing for its approval.” BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO