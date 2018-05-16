Duterte asks 2 officials to quit over graft buzz

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has asked two high-ranking government officials to step down from their posts or be fired, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a news briefing, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte had told Department of Justice (DoJ) Assistant Secretary Moslemen Macarambon Sr. and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Assistant Secretary Tingagum Umpa to resign because of alleged corruption.

“Investigation conducted by the [Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission or PACC] revealed that Macarambon has regularly been intervening on behalf of suspected smugglers of gold and other precious jewelry in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport,” Roque disclosed.

“Likewise, Umpa has been advised to tender his resignation [because an]investigation conducted by the DPWH indicates that [he]committed grave abuse of power and may have committed acts of corruption, among others,” he said.

Roque added that the department acquired sworn statements where Umpa, who is assigned to the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, allegedly asked contractors in the region for certain percentages from their projects.

The ball is now in the court of the Office of the Ombudsman, which can use the investigations of the departments and the PACC as proof, the Palace spokesman said.

Roque added that more officials may be fired soon since the PACC “inherited” around 400 complaints from the Deputy Executive Secretary for Legal Affairs.

The anti-corruption drive is one of the flagship programs of the Duterte administration.

Days before taking his oath as President nearly two years ago, Duterte said he will fire government officials even with “one whiff of corruption.”

He has fired a number of them since June 2016 because of allegedly excessive foreign trips and corruption.

The list includes then-chiefs of various agencies: Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno; National Irrigation Administration chief Peter Lavina; Social Security System Commissioner Jose Gabriel Lavina; Maritime Industry Authority Administrator Marcial Amaro 3rd; Commission on Higher Education chief Patricia Licuanan; Presidential Commission for Urban Poor Chairman Terry Ridon; and Commissioners Melissa Aradanas, Manuel Serra Jr, Noe Indonto and Joan Lagunda, among others.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra also on Tuesday said the issue against Macarambon is all about the trust and confidence in him of President Duterte.

Guevarra had demanded the resignation of all undersecretaries and assistant secretaries who were appointed by then-DoJ chief Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd.

Fraternity brothers of the then-DoJ secretary in Lex Talionis are said to be clinging to their posts despite the firing of Aguirre.

Four who are called Aguirre Boys are DoJ undersecretaries, namely, Reymundo Mecate, Antonio Kho, Reynante Orceo and Erickson Balmes.

Balmes took his oath before the President only this month after two years in office.

Kho supposedly is eyeing the position of commissioner of the Commission on Elections, where there is a lone vacant seat.

A source of The Manila Times said Mecate is the undersecretary “most hated” by DoJ employees because of his “inconsiderate strictness.”

