Duterte asks finance, BIR to accept P25B tax settlement by cigarette manufacturer

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has directed the Department of Finance (DoF) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to accept the P25 billion tax settlement offered by local cigarette maker Mighty Corp.

“I have directed the DoF and BIR to accept Mighty Corp.’s offer of P25 billion to settle its tax liabilities,” President Duterte said in his second State of the Nation Address in Congress on Monday.

Three tax cases filed by the BIR against Mighty are pending before the Department of Justice. These cases cover the firm’s non-payment of excise taxes due on its cigarette products and the use of counterfeit tax stamps on its cigarette packs, which correspond to excise taxes amounting to P37.88 billion.