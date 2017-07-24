Monday, July 24, 2017
    Duterte asks foreign investors to put up factories but protect environment

    By on SONA 2017, The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte appealed to foreign investors to put up factories in the Philippines but reminded them of their responsibility.

    “I call on industries to put up factories and manufacturing establishments to turn raw materials into finished products,” President Duterte in his second State of the Nation Address in Congress on Monday.

    However, Duterte said the protection of the environment must be a priority.

    “This policy is non-negotiable,” he said.

     

