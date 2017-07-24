Duterte asks SC to allow distribution of contraceptives under reproductive health law

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has called on the Supreme Court to lift the temporary restraining order (TRO) against the distribution of contraceptives provided under the Reproductive Health Law.

Duterte issued the appeal during his two-hour second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

“A temporary restraining order is the bane of our efficiency. It has been two years. The government purchases of medicines for RH implementation will already expire next month,” Duterte said.

The Reproductive Health law, passed in 2013, enables the government to provide free contraceptives such as condoms and intrauterine devices.

“I am not for family planning, I am not for abortion, I am not for birth control. I am for the freedom of Filipinos to decide the size of their family,” Duterte added. LLANESCA T. PANTI