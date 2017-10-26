Duterte assures Vietnam of proper compensation for slain fishermen, says defense officials

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte vowed to properly compensate the kin of the two Vietnamese fishermen who were killed in an altercation with the Philippine Coast Guard after they were caught poaching in the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) in September, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday.

Lorenzana relayed the President’s assurance in bilateral talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, Ngo Xuan Lich, in Camp Aguinaldo, two days after the conclusion of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Defense Ministers’ Meeting, his spokesman, Arsenio Andolong, told reporters in a phone patch interview.

Lorenzana also told Ngo that personnel of the Philippine Navy involved in the incident, as well as its leadership, and those from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police, were under investigation, according to Andolong.

Lorenzana also assured the Vietnamese defense minister that the case would be “expediently resolved in a manner that is satisfactory to all parties,” said Andolong.

Andolong said the amount of compensation was not mentioned by the President.

“You know how diplomatic meetings go, he was thankful, [other details]were not elaborated since the issue was somehow sensitive,” Andolong said.

“The context was that he (Ngo) was thankful that we are doing this. We assured them that there will be expeditious resolution of the case. The President made the offer for compensation,” he added.

Days after the incident that happened 30 nautical miles west off Bolinao in Pangasinan, Vice Adm. Ronald Joseph Mercado, the Philippine Navy chief, and then Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Año ordered the relief of the commanding officer of the Miguel Malvar Patrol Ship 19 (PS-19), which was involved in the sea fight.

This was to ensure a “thorough and impartial inquiry” into allegations that the ship rammed the boat carrying seven Vietnamese fishermen, including the two fatalities. DEMPSEY REYES