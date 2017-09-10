Duterte awards medals to 76 soldiers injured in Marawi clash

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte feted 76 soldiers who were injured in the ongoing military operation against the terrorist Maute group in Marawi City.

Duterte awarded the Order of Lapu-Lapu medals to during his visit to the Camp Evangelista Station Hospital in Cagayan de Oro.

“Fight for the country. Our duty here is to protect the people and to preserve our country. It is a little chaotic, that’s why you are making sacrifices.

“You are making the toughest and greatest contribution to our country,” Duterte added.

On top of the medals, the President also granted the 76 soldiers with mobile phones, cash gift and new service firearms.

“We will end this chaos. We won’t stop until the last terrorist is taken out. That has been my vow to the people, and we have to fulfill it,” Duterte added. LLANESCA T. PANTI