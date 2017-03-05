Duterte to ax more execs over graft

A few days after firing his former campaign spokesman, President Rodrigo Duterte warned that he would ax more government appointees involved in corruption.

Speaking to reporters in Cagayan de Oro on Friday night, Duterte said he will not tolerate public officials committing unlawful acts or abusing their power.

“In the coming days I’m going to fire additional people whom I have appointed in government,” the President said.

“This is my warning, even to directors or CESO (career executive service officer) or civil service eligible, you should stop even just for six years while I am in this office,” he added.

Last week, Duterte fired his ex-campaign spokesman, Peter Laviña, from his post as National Irrigation Administration chief after being told of alleged anomalies in biddings for contracts in the agency.

He made it clear that although he was hurt by the accusations because Laviña is a longtime friend, he could not condone activities that went against his campaign promise to stamp out corruption in government.

The President earlier sacked two of his fraternity brothers from their posts in the Bureau of Immigration. Deputy commissioners Al Argosino and Michael Robles were implicated in the bribery scandal following the arrest of more than 1,000 illegal Chinese workers in an online gambling operation owned by Macau tycoon Jack Lam at Clark economic zone in Pampanga.

Argosino and Robles were among 92 Duterte appointees fired due to irregularities. Most of the officials fired were from the Energy Regulatory Commission, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, Land Transportation Office and the Bureau of Immigration.

On Friday, Duterte reiterated he would not think twice in dismissing all erring officials involved in corruption.

“Marami ‘yan [There are a lot]. I’m still trying to figure out how it will be done,” the President said.

“Corruption will stop and it will stop, I am telling you I will put a stop to it,” he added.