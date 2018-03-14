Duterte backs Bong Go Senate bid as ‘Ready, Set, Go’ launched

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will fully support the senatorial bid of his special assistant, Christopher “Bong” Go, if he decides to run in 2019, a Malacanang spokesman said on Wednesday.

“I believe that SAP Bong Go’s vote is the vote for the President also. He is winnable. My fearless forecast is he will land [in the]one to three slots,” Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said during the Kapihan sa Adriatico forum.

Andanar quoted Duterte as saying that he would “support Bong Go to the hilt.”

Presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte also endorsed the candidacy of Go who promised to serve the President “until death.”

Even before Go himself could make the announcement, Andanar and other Cabinet members have organized a campaign to encourage him to run.

Besides Go, the President is also endorsing the Senate bids of his spokesman, Secretary Harry Roque, and former MMDA chairman and now political adviser Francis Tolentino, Andanar said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Go officially launched “Ready, Set, Go” also on Wednesday in support of Go’s likely senatorial bid.

Andanar clarified that the clamor was not a form of early campaigning. RAADEE S. SAUSA