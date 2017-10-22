Duterte backs PH hosting bid for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Malacañang on Saturday said President Rodrigo Duterte supports the Philippines’ bid to co-host the 2023 Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) World Cup.

The Philippines, which failed to claim the hosting rights for the 2019 staging of the World Cup, teamed up with Japan and Indonesia for the 2023 edition.

In a statement, Palace spokesman Ernesto Abella said the Philippines would get another boost in tourism should it be able to secure the co-hosting rights in 2023.

“President Duterte backs the FIBA World Cup to support the initiative of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan and SBP president Al Panlilio,” Abella added.

“This hosting is very rare and it will unify the country and will have positive impact on basketball and tourism,” he said.

On Thursday, the three-man FIBA Evaluation Commission inspected facilities in the Philippines that can be used for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The final nod would be given by the FIBA Central Board in December.

China will host the 2019 FIBA World Cup across eight cities.