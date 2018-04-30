Duterte backs removal of ‘comfort woman’ statue

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte backed the removal of the comfort woman statue along Roxas Boulevard in Manila, saying that it is “not the policy of the government to antagonize other nations.”

In a speech upon his arrival in Davao City from the just-concluded 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders’ summit in Singapore, Duterte said the comfort women issue is “already over” since the Japanese already apologized.

“The Japanese has paid early for that. The reparation started many years ago. Let us not insult them, but if there is what you would call a memorial for an injustice committed at one time, it is all right,” President Duterte said.

“It is not the policy of government to antagonize other nations. But if it is erected in a private property, fine. We will honor it. And the Japanese government and people would understand it that there is democracy here. Freedom of expression is very important,” he added.

On Friday, the comfort woman statue was removed unannounced to give way to a drainage improvement project.

The seven-foot bronze statue, which shows a woman with her eyes blindfolded, was inaugurated last December by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), a government agency.

It serves as “a reminder to future generations of Japan’s atrocities and abuses against Filipino women during the Second World War, and women’s historical victimization in times of wars of aggression,” according to a statement from Gabriela Party-list also on Sunday.

Japanese officials have cried foul on the erection of the statue, saying the strong ties between Manila and Tokyo might be strained.

However, Duterte defended the construction of the statue, saying it is a “constitutional right” and that it is “prohibitive” for him to stop it.

According to leftist organizations advocating for women’s issues, only 20 of the hundreds of Filipino “comfort women” are still alive. Only five of the women, all 80 years old and above, are actively pleading for justice.

Gabriela claims injustice

Rep. Arlene Brosas of Gabriela party-list said the President’s latest statements on the issue were contrary to his comments in January when he said the building of the comfort women statue is a matter of right to free expression.

“Why should we be the one to adjust just so we don’t piss off Japan? The comfort woman statue was erected along Roxas Boulevard precisely to remind future generations and the public of what Filipina sex slaves went through under Japanese occupation. It was not meant for private viewing,” she said.

She added financial reparation was just one aspect due to the abused Filipino women.

Japan’s Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda Noda said in January that the building of the statue was regrettable. She conveyed her during a meeting with President Duterte in Manila.

Prior to winning the 2016 polls, then Mayor Rodrigo Duterte of Davao City promised to secure financial reparation for Filipino comfort women. The President visited Japan twice but there were no developments on the issue of compensation for comfort women.

In contrast, the Japanese government in December 2015 agreed to pay ¥1 billion as reparation for comfort women from South Korea who suffered the same plight as their Filipino counterparts. The Japanese government also gave an apology to the South Korean comfort women.

So far, the Japanese government has made repeated apologies to the Filipino comfort women.

It is estimated that there were about 200,000 women from South Korea, Philippines, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan who were sexually abused during the Second World War by Japanese soldiers.

Statue removal justified

The removal of the comfort woman statue along Roxas Boulevard by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is permanent, Jojo Alcovendaz, Manila City administrator, told The Manila Times in a text message on Sunday.

“The DPWH will put up three footbridges along Roxas Boulevard, so, the removal of the comfort woman statue and two others will be permanent,” he said, “It’s up to Tulay foundation kung saan nila ililipat [as to where the statue will be transferred].”

In a statement, the DPWH confirmed that it removed three statues on Friday night “to give way for the improvement of Roxas Boulevard Area.”

“DPWH will be constructing a lateral drainage at Roxas Boulevard southbound near President Quirino Avenue. Reinforced concrete pipes will be installed at that area considered as the lowest elevation in Roxas Blvd. Such RC pipes will be directed for an outfall to Manila Bay,” it said.

RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA WITH LLANESCA T. PANTI AND RAADEE S. SAUSA