Duterte backs removal of statue of ‘comfort woman’ in Manila

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is supporting the removal of the comfort woman statue along Roxas Boulevard, saying that it is “not the policy of the government to antagonize other nations.”

In a speech upon his arrival in Davao City from the just-concluded 32nd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) leaders’ summit in Singapore, Duterte said that the issue was “over” since Japan has apologized.

“The Japanese has paid early for that. The reparation started many years ago. Let us not insult them, but if there is what you would call a memorial for an injustice committed at one time, it is all right,” Duterte said.

“It is not the policy of government to antagonize other nations. But if is erected in a private property, fine. We will honor it. And the Japanese government and people would understand it that there is democracy here, freedom of expression is very important,” Duterte said.

Over the weekend, the comfort woman statue was removed unannounced to give way to a drainage improvement project.

The seven-foot bronze statue, which shows a woman with her eyes blindfolded, was inaugurated last December 17, 2017.

It serves as “a reminder to future generations of Japan’s atrocities and abuses against Filipino women during the Second World War, and women’s historical victimization in times of wars of aggression,” according to a statement of Gabriela Party-list on Saturday.

“We can place it somewhere else. If you want to place it in a private property, fine, but do not use… That issue, insofar as I am concerned, that is over,” Duterte said.

“That is painful, if you keep on bringing it up. And you start to imagine how they were treated badly. But Japan has apologized to the Filipinos. And they have certainly made much more in terms of reparation,” Duterte added.

Japanese officials cried foul on the erection of the statue in late 2017, saying that the strong ties between Manila and Tokyo may be strained by it.

However, Duterte defended the construction of the statue as a “constitutional right” and that it was “prohibitive” for him to stop it.

According to Gabriela’s records, there are only 20 Filipino “comfort women” who are still alive, five of who continue to demand justice.

All of them, aged 80 and above, are asking President Rodrigo Duterte to demand for a thorough apology, reparations and recognition from Japan. They are members of a movement called “Lila Pilipina,” which works with Gabriela and other women’s organizations. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA