Duterte bags $9B in investments from China trip

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte announced on that he has brought home approximately $9 to $10 billion in investments from China.

In a speech upon his arrival in Davao City from his four-day trip to China and Hong Kong, Duterte said that the money produced was expected to generate at least 10,000 jobs for Filipinos.

China and the Philippines also signed a memorandum of understanding on the employment of 2,000 Filipino English language teachers starting this year, according to Duterte.

“I [underscored]the importance of providing a safe, secure and stable environment in the region’s land [and]waters for economies to thrive. I reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to do more to encourage greater investments into the country,” Duterte said.

“I stressed our emphasis on infrastructure, innovation [and]interconnectivity to drive domestic growth. Most importantly, we received support for the Philippines’ plans for inclusive growth and sustainable development,” Duterte added.

Duterte also said that there were no strings attached in the 500-million renminbi (RMB), or about P4 billion, worth of investments China has poured into the Philippines.

“We have secured so many billions and that 500 renminbi, that is gratis. No, there’s no contract about building a railroad. It’s 4 billion straight, gratis,” Duterte said.

He said that he would suggest to Congress to use the money of the building and rehabilitation of hospitals in Mindanao.

“I would suggest hospitals. The first one is I will repair and equip the hospitals in the south, particularly in Jolo and Basilan. They do not have CT scan, MRI. And, competent doctors,” Duterte said.

“Now, they can just read it in a machine and the reading of the x-ray can be done in Manila, to the experts, and they can transmit or convey there, improve diagnosis if there’s a need for one. And maybe, I will use [the funds]for medicines. I want to use the funds to those that really, really, urgently need them immediately,” Duterte said.

South China Sea issue not discussed; Duterte ‘would rather talk about business’

Duterte said that during his bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen Philippine-China relations.

“We both underscored the need for further intensified cooperation, trade and investments, tourism, agriculture, defense, science and technology and energy, among other things. The Philippines will continue to seek the expansion of areas [for]mutually beneficial collaboration, consistent with our laws,” Duterte said.

However, the President said that the “elephant in the room” — the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) — was not discussed since he would “rather talk about business and just let it float there.”

He said that if he brought the issue up, things may not be as good as it went.

Worse, Xi might declare war, according to Duterte.

“No. It is not the appropriate time to do it. But as I have said, I will discuss it with [him]. Why will I wreck things? They are now offering joint exploration and from the mouth of the President of China, he told me, then exploration, maybe we can be extra generous,” Duterte said.

“So, why will I wreck that? For what? At the urgings of the so-called Philippine allies? I want a quarrel? What if China would say, “Okay, let’s go to war.” Then we are dead. You cannot say that it is a national interest. Do you want a massacre?” Duterte said.

The Commander-in-Chief said that he was not ready to sacrifice the Philippines’ military forces.

“I never mentioned about military. They offered. If they said, “If you have to fortify your forts and your arms, we’re just around.” And that was also the words of President Putin of Russia. So why go around and pick a quarrel?” Duterte said.

Duterte was in China to attend the Boao Forum for Asia.

He also visited Hong Kong to have a talk with overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) there.

Xi will visit the country in November, after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting in Papua New Guinea, Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. said on Wednesday.