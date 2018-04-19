Duterte behind nun’s detention

President Rodrigo Duterte admitted on Wednesday that he ordered the detention and investigation of Australian nun Patricia Fox for disorderly conduct.

“I ordered her to be investigated, not deported at once, not arrested, but invite her to an investigation for a disorderly conduct. Philippine laws provide that I can deport you or refuse your entry if you are an undesirable alien,” the President said.

He vented his ire on foreigners who he said visit the Philippines to criticize the government.

“I can swallow, I can take all attacks from the Lumads to the highest religious orders of all sorts, from my brother Moro, from the military, from everybody. You are a Filipino, you are entitled to criticize. Freedom of expression is unlimited and it goes for everybody but to otherwise undermine and treat the Philippines like a mat to wipe your feet, I will not (allow it),” he added.

“Do not insult my country. Because you come here and go. We never did that to Australia. We never did that European country. Ikaw madre (You nun), why don’t you criticize your own government? The way you handle the refugees, hungry and dying, you turn them back to the open sea. And now you are getting rid of the natives there and refugees in an island. Bakit hindi ka magyak-yak doon? (Why don’t you go and make a scene there?)” Duterte fumed.

“You are too presumptuous about looking at the Filipinos. Your human rights violations are far worse. Eh buti dito kriminal ang pinapatay ko, kayo? (Here, I order criminals killed. What about you?) he added.

Fox, 71, a human rights advocate, was arrested in Quezon City on Monday for purportedly “attending protest rallies and engaging in political activities.”

Fox was detained overnight at the BI office. She was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Her detention sparked outrage among various groups, including human rights and religious organizations.

Fox has been working in the Philippines for 27 years, helping farmers and indigenous peoples. Her missionary visa was issued on October 15, 2017 and is valid until September 9 this year.

Fox’s arrest followed the deportation of Giacomo Filibeck, an official of the Party of European Socialists, who was informed upon arrival at the Mactan Cebu International Airport on April 15 that he has been blacklisted and could not be allowed to enter the country.

Filibeck, who is critical of the Duterte government, was also accused of being engaged in political activities.