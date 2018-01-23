Duterte bent on finding ‘whole truth and nothing but’ behind ‘pork’ scam — Palace

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is bent on completely uncovering the P10-billion Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or “pork barrel” scam, regardless of whether or not those involved were his allies, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said that Duterte wanted the truth behind the PDAF scam, an anomaly bared during the Aquino administration that eventually led to the abolition of discretionary congressional funds.

“No, we want the whole truth and nothing but the truth to come out of this PDAF scam,” Roque told reporters, when asked if the Palace just wanted the investigation limited to opposition lawmakers.

“I do not want to speculate but obviously, Janet Lim-Napoles is the central figure in this scam. Let her speak and I am sure that in addition to what she has to say she would have physical evidence to back up whatever it is that she alleges,” he added.

The Palace issued the statement after Napoles, during an interview with broadcaster Erwin Tulfo on Saturday, of which some parts were aired Monday on state-run dzRB radio, revealed that she made a campaign donation to Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon amounting to P5 million during the 2010 presidential elections.

Drilon denied receiving campaign funds from Napoles, saying the allegations were “fake news intended to harass the opposition.”

But the Palace official insisted that Napoles’ allegations against Drilon must be investigated.

“It is something that should be investigated. This is an information, which for the first time was revealed by Janet Lim-Napoles,” Roque said.

“And I think the Constitution in providing for accountability of public officers is the legal basis for the relevant government agencies to conduct an investigation,” he added.

Roque then urged the Office of the Ombudsman, as well as the Department of Justice (DOJ), to investigate all those involved in the scam.

“I would hope the Ombudsman on its own would conduct its probe and I think the DOJ also on its own should also conduct its own probe based on the statement (of Napoles),” Roque said.

“The DOJ can conduct its investigation but all that it can do is to submit its findings to the Ombudsman because the Ombudsman will still be the one to conduct preliminary investigation. So the options are limited but certainly I’m sure the DOJ will be true to its mandate and proceed with case build up by investigating this,” he added. CATHERINE S. VALENTE