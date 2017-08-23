Duterte bent on naming Año to DILG

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte remains keen on appointing Armed Forces Chief of Staff Eduardo Año as head of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) when the general retires in October.

The President is also aware, however of a prohibition under the DILG Act of 1990 that bans him from appointing a retired or resigned military officer like Año as DILG chief within a year after he leaves the service.

“Año cannot work as a secretary because there is a prohibition that he cannot be appointed. But, I need his services. Año would be under me. I would make him a senior aide of the Office of the President or whatever,” Duterte said in a news conference Monday night in Malacañang.

“[He could also be] undersecretary, if that is legally feasible. He will be appointed undersecretary but he [will]function as officer in charge,” Duterte added.

When Duterte imposed martial law in Mindanao following the Maute terrorist attack in Marawi City on May 23, Año was designated martial law administrator.

“Año has a mission, and I said to him to finish the Marawi job first and I want him in DILG,” said Duterte.