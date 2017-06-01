Duterte blasts Chelsea Clinton over ‘rape’ flap

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday fired back at Chelsea Clinton who criticized him over his recent rape joke.

In his speech during the 119th Philippine Navy celebration in Davao City, Duterte accused Chelsea of hypocrisy, citing her father’s affair with Monica Lewinsky.

Chelsea was about 16 when Lewinsky worked as an intern at the While House. Bill Clinton admitted having an “inappropriate affair” with Lewinsky.

“When your father, the President of the United States, was s—ing Lewinsky and the girls there in the White House, how did you feel? Did you slam your father?” Duterte asked Chelsea.

The President drew public ire when he joked that he would take responsibility if government troops committed rape under martial law.

“Not funny. Ever,” Chelsea said on Twitter.

“Duterte is a murderous thug with no regard for human rights. It’s important to keep pointing that out and that rape is never a joke,” she said.

Duterte said he was only being “sarcastic” when he made the comment.

The President said he made the comment to stress his full support for government troops battling militants in Marawi City.