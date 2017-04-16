Duterte blasts Lucio Tan for tax evasion

Lucio Tan, one of the richest Filipinos, owes the government at least P30 billion in unpaid taxes, according to President Rodrigo Duterte.

Speaking at the Philippine-Qatar Business Forum, Duterte accused Tan of evading taxes like the other oligarchs in the country.

“These rich people, they are my enemies. They can tell that I envy them, and it is true. You sons of whores! But you should pay your taxes. Why do I envy you? You keep on gaining riches and yet you don’t pay taxes,” Duterte said.

“These rich people should pay taxes. Like Lucio Tan, up to the last day of the campaign, he wanted to give me money. He kept on going after me, but I told him I don’t accept money. And so I won by six million votes,” Duterte added.

“In the fullness of God’s time, I am sure, as long as there is no corruption and I am able to get the taxes that these pigs refuse to pay… Lucio Tan has almost P30 billion. He has to pay. Everybody has to pay,” the President said.

“Nobody gets special treatment, whether you are a Moro, Tausug, Bisaya…everybody is on equal footing,” he added.

Tan is in Forbes’ list of the world’s richest billionaires this year. He was ranked 501st with a wealth of $3.7 billion. Llanesca T. Panti