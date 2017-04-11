Duterte to bring home pardoned OFWs

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday said he may bring home some overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) on death row in the Middle East.

In a news conference before his departure for the Middle East, Duterte said he plans to fly home Filipinos who have been granted clemency by the Gulf states.

“I will fly them home. Pagdating ko dito dala ko na yung iba [When I return, I’ll be bringing some of them home],” he told reporters.

“Those who are given the permission of clemency to — whatever it was, may clearance na, about 5,000 of them we’ll start bringing them back,” he added.

Duterte will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from April 10 to 12, the Kingdom of Bahrain from April 12 to 14, and the State of Qatar from April 14 to 16.

He will meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa in Manama, Bahrain and Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, Qatar.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, there are about 760,000 Filipinos in Saudi Arabia, 60,000 in Bahrain, and 250,000 in Qatar.

Duterte will meet with members of the Filipino community during his trip.

“I am excited to see them and thank them for their support for our efforts to bring reform and change in our country,” the President said in his departure speech.