Duterte brings back PNP to drug war but in ‘active support’ of anti-narcotics group

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police to return to the government’s war on illegal drugs but said that its role would be to provide “active support” to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), which would continue to be the lead agency, his spokesman said.

”The first, and I quote, is directing the Philippine National Police and other law enforcement agencies, to resume, providing active support to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, in the conduct of anti-illegal drug operations,” said Secretary Harry Roque during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Roque said this memorandum would supersede another that designated the PDEA as the “sole” agency that would deal with the anti-illegal drug operations.

“Take note though that the language of the memorandum is that they will resume, I quote, ‘They will resume, providing active support in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, in the conduct of anti-illegal drug operations.’”

This means PDEA remains the lead but the PNP will participate again in the anti-illegal drug operations, said Roque.