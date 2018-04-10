Duterte: ‘Build, Build, Build to provide solid backbone for PH growth’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said that the Build, Build, Build program of his administration would provide a solid foundation for the economic growth of the country.

In his speech at the opening plenary of the Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan, China, Duterte said that the program sought, among others, to reduce poverty from 22 percent in 2015 to just 14 percent by 2022 and an economic growth of seven to eight percent every year up to 2022.

“Our ‘Build, Build, Build’ program will provide the solid backbone for growth. This will upgrade infrastructure, connect more people and communities and create more jobs. Already we have started a three-year rolling program amounting to over $69 billion until 2022,” Duterte said.

Duterte added that the country has craved for a comfortable life where opportunities would be available for its citizens.

Duterte said that the dream was slowly becoming a reality, amidst challenges.

“We have made considerable headway: We have improved the peace and order situation. We have sustained the battle against corruption and we are strengthening the policy framework for businesses to thrive,” Duterte said.

“With Good Governance as basis of our sound economic policy, the Philippines will do more to increase investments in the country, particularly in infrastructure, innovation and interconnectivity,” Duterte said. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA