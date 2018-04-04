Duterte, Cabinet approve 6-month closure of Boracay

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has approved a recommendation by an interagency task force on Boracay to close down the island resort for six months to allow for its rehabilitation, Malacanang said.

In a tweet posted by Palace spokesman Harry Roque, Jr. during the Cabinet meeting, he said that Duterte gave the proposal by the Departments of Interior and Local Government, Tourism and Environment and Natural Resources a thumbs up.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra confirmed this.

“I think [the approval is final]. DENR/DOT/DILG proposal approved after an exhaustive discussion,” Guevarra said in a message to reporters.

Boracay will be closed starting on April 26, according to Roque.

The date is contained in a letter dated March 22nd by the interagency task force to President Duterte.

Duterte said that he would back the closure of Boracay even if it would “take a little bit longer.”

“[DILG undersecretary Eduardo Ano] thinks [the rehabilitation]will take a little bit longer. I told him, ‘General, you are there, I placed you there, whatever is your decision I will support you. It is up to you, you just make the recommendation’,” Duterte said during the general assembly of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines at the Manila Hotel on March 20.

“If I find everything that is all right and in consonance with [the government’s plan to rehabilitate the island, then]let us go with it. [Ano] said it will take about something like six months. I told him, ‘then do it.’ They ruined Boracay, not us,” Duterte said.

Duterte created the task force to rehabilitate the island, which he called a “cesspool” in a speech on February 9.

Duterte also threatened to charge Boracay officials for serious neglect of duty for letting the situation in the island spin out of control.

On March 6th, Duterte said that he would put the world-famous tourist destination under a state of calamity to address the environmental problems in the island. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA