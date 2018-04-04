Duterte Cabinet OKs proposal to revive Pasig River ferry system

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s Cabinet has approved a proposal to revive the Pasig River ferry service as an alternative to the congested roads in Metro Manila.

The approval was made during the Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, which was presided by the President.

“Cabinet approved proposal to institutionalize Pasig River Ferry Convergence Program,” Palace spokesman Harry Roque told reporters in a text message.

“This will revive the Pasig River Ferry System,” he added.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno, during a press conference on Wednesday, said the new ferry system should have 24 50-seater boats to service 76,000 commuters daily.

A technical working group, led by the Department of Budget Management, was formed to study the project.

The government seeks to increase the number of ferry stations along the river to 29 from 12.

Once construction is completed, Diokno said the government would offer the ferry operations and maintenance to the private sector.

Currently, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Pasig River ferry service runs the ferry from Pinagbuhatan in Pasig City to Plaza Mexico in Intramuros, Manila. CATHERINE S. VALENTE