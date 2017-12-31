Duterte Cabinet to work double time in 2018

MALACAÑANG on Saturday said the “+38 or good” net satisfaction rating that the Duterte Cabinet obtained from the latest Social Weather Station survey will inspire the executive branch to “work double time” in 2018.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said President Rodrigo Duterte was thankful to the people for giving their seal of approval to his Cabinet.

The SWS survey was conducted nationwide from December 8 to December 16 with 1,200 respondents.

“We have to point out that this figure, considered ‘good’ by the polling firm, is the highest net satisfaction rating given to the Cabinet since 1990,” Roque said.

“This will therefore inspire and motivate the members of the President’s official family to work double time in bringing a comfortable life for all Filipinos under a trustworthy government,” he said.

The 6-point rise in the overall net satisfaction rating of the Cabinet, from +32 in September 2017 was due to increases of 15 points in Mindanao, 8 points in Balance Luzon, and 3 points in Metro Manila, combined with a 7-point decline in the Visayas.

The SWS said the net satisfaction rating of the Cabinet rose by one grade from good to very good in Mindanao, at +52 in December, up by 15 points from +37 in September.

It rose by one grade from moderate to good in Balance Luzon, at +35 in December, up by 8 points from +27 in September.

It also rose by one grade from moderate to good in Metro Manila, at +31 in December, up by 3 points from +28 in September.

It stayed good in the Visayas, at +32 in December, although down by 7 points from +39 in September.

The quarterly Social Weather Surveys on public satisfaction with top government institutions are not commissioned. They are done on SWS’s own initiative and released as a public service.

Filipinos hopeful in 2018

Malacañang was also elated with the SWS survey that showed 96 percent of Filipinos were entering the New Year with hope.

“This figure is considered a record-high. Indeed, there are reasons to be hopeful,” Roque said on Saturday.

“We, therefore, ask our citizens to help the administration in laying down the foundation of a prosperous and peaceful nation,” he said in a statement.

Roque said the economy was “on a roll” with institutions like the Asian Development Bank upgrading Philippines’ growth outlook for 2017.

He also said that debt watcher Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings also adjusted “upward its economic growth forecast” for the Philippines this year.

“The liberation of Marawi will, likewise, spur economic activities in Mindanao,” Roque said.

The implementation of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (Train) and higher investment in infrastructure are expected to prop up the economy in 2018, he said.

“We are elated with the local stock market’s record-breaking run on the final trading day for 2017 when it closed at 8,558.42,” he said.

Roque said the performance of the Philippine shares reflects the “growing business and investor confidence on the Duterte administration.”

“Optimism is likewise demonstrated in the record-breaking Board of Investments-approved investments and manufacturing growth of 9.4% creating a good momentum for the economy as we enter a new year filled with brighter prospects,” he said.

He said that the Train Act would bring additional revenues to bankroll the administration’s economic agenda by ramping up investments in infrastructure to spur growth in the rest of the country.

“Let us therefore continue to sustain the pace of our economic growth by improving governance and setting aside politics that tends to divide the nation,” Roque said.