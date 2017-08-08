Duterte calls on Asean to unite vs regional threats

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has called on leaders of the Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) to unite against lawless elements, corruption and transnational crimes.

“We want a secure region where our people can live free from fear of lawless elements, corruption and transnational crimes,” Duterte said in his speech at the closing ceremonies of the 50th Asean anniversary celebration at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Tuesday.

The President also said there should be mutual respect and understanding and the rule of law must reign supreme in relations between Asean-member states.

“We want a region that is sustainable and inclusive, where there’s no one left behind,” Duterte said. “We are stronger, more vibrant, more robust as Asean community.”