Duterte calls for resignation of ‘ignorant’ Sereno

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte on Friday stepped up attacks against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, telling her to resign as the country’s top magistrate.



In a press conference held upon his arrival at the Davao International Airport, Duterte said he would now fights with Sereno because she was “ignorant” and “dumb.”



“Do not make it a problem for you. Alam mo kung bakit I castigated you in public? Ignorante ka e. There was a time we were in the thick of the campaign at sinabi mo sa mga public do not submit yourself to an arrest unless there is a warrant for your arrest. Sabi ko hindi ko susundin yan madam justice kasi bobo yang batas mo. You know pag ganun yan lalaban lahat yan,” Duterte said.



“So Sabi ko torpe ka. That’s why you shouldn’t be there. For a chief justice hindi mo alam yan. Bakit ka magbigay ng salita na ganun?… Kaya ako talaga ayaw ko and said talaga dapat paalisin ka noon pa. Bobo ka na. T*** i**. Kung anong pinagsasabi mo kaya sabi mo gusto ko talaga o ngayon,” he said.



Duterte was prompted to respond to Sereno’s remark that was addressed to him, asking him if he was involved in the moves to nullify her appointment as top official of the Supreme Court.



On Monday, Duterte said he would ask Congress to fast-track the impeachment proceedings against Sereno.



“I’m putting you on notice that I’m your enemy and you have to be out of the Supreme Court,” Duterte said of Sereno. “I will see to it. And after that, I will request Congress go to the impeachment right away.”



But Duterte, who sits as chairman of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino- Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban), clarified on Friday that he was not directing Congress but asking his partymates there to impeach Sereno.



“Kaya sabi ko partido man kaya tayo sumali kana dito sa PDP and I am asking you to impeach the chief justice,” he said.



“But the ball is still in the hands of the Supreme Court. and I don’t know what’s coming their way,” the President added.



Sereno is battling an impeachment complaint that alleged she had undeclared wealth and betrayed public trust, among others.



The House of Representatives Committee on Justice has already found probable cause on the impeachment complaint against Sereno.



In October 2017, Duterte dared Sereno and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales to resign with him, saying the two had allowed themselves to be “used” in the corruption allegations against him.



In November, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Sereno should resign to spare the judiciary from further damage after the impeachment of her predecessor, Renato Corona.



Duterte denied he was involved in ouster moves against Sereno, who was appointed by former president Benigno Aquino 3rd. CATHERINE S. VALENTE

