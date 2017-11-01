Duterte calls on NPA to lay down arms for jobs

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte has called on New People’s Army (NPA) rebels to lay down their arms in exchange for jobs.

The President made the call in connection with the initiative of his daughter, Sara Duterte, to localize the peace talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF)—the umbrella group of all communist organizations in the country—in Davao City.

Sara Duterte is the Davao City mayor.

“I am addressing myself to all the soldiers of the New People’s Army. Just surrender and lay down your arms. There’s a job waiting for you. I am building [infrastructure]throughout the country, almost 5,000 houses under National Housing Authority, for starters,” Duterte said in a news conference upon his arrival from a two-day working visit in Japan.

“Yes, I support the localized peace talks. We can talk continuously with the Left. I am not about ready to give up everything and anything…in the altar of peace for our country,” Duterte said.

Mayor Sara Duterte said in July that she has an obligation to pursue a just and lasting peace and that the localized peace process would be comprised of the City Social Services and Development Office from the City Government and representatives from the private sector “capable of offering alternatives to the rebels” such as providing NPA rebels livelihood and other forms of employment.

The President has cancelled the peace talks with the NDF last July 22 after the NPA attacked a convoy of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) in North Cotabato.

The President has also slammed the NDF for ordering the NPA, its armed wing, to intensify its attacks on government forces in response to the declaration of martial law in Mindanao that the group said was “against the people.”

A formal letter of termination of the peace process, however, is yet to be sent by the government to the NDF. LLANESCA T. PANTI